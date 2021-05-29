Advertisement
28 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Windsor-Essex, no new deaths
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths on Saturday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 426 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,512 confirmed cases of the virus, including 15,855 people who have recovered.
Breakdown of new cases:
- 11 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 10 cases are community acquired
- 7 cases are still under investigation
Outbreaks in the region:
- 8 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak
- 1 community outbreak
There are 15 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital with four people are in the ICU.
There are 231 cases considered active, of those cases 120 have been identified as Variants of Concern (VOC) and 111 are non-VOC.
According to the health unit, 1,735 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.
Windsor-Essex County residents vaccinated:
- 241,676 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 216,800 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
- 24,876 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- A total of 266,552 doses have been administered to WEC residents