WINDSOR, ONT. -- Although weekly case counts are on the decline, officials with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit are still focusing efforts on people living or working in the city’s seven hot spots to get vaccinated.

"Transportation for people living in hot spots to attend a vaccine clinic is still in place…Free transportation there and back through one of the taxi services and City of Windsor offering Transit Windsor," reminds Chief Nursing Officer and CEO, Theresa Marentette Friday.

The seven hot spot postal codes include: N8H, N8X, N8Y, N9A, N9B, N9C and N9Y.

Recent stats released by the unit show 50 per cent or less of these zones have been vaccinated, with the exception of the postal code N9Y which has a vaccination rate of 63 per cent.

Officials say local hot spots include individuals who are low income and deal with language barriers.

She says community partners are working together to get this population vaccinated.

“Make sure that information is provided in the languages that they understand and speak so that they can actually be informed about what we're offering and make sure any of the questions are answered," Marentette adds.