WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex residents aged 18 and older living in specific “hot spot” postal codes are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine at three of the region's targeted vaccination clinics.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit announced Monday they will be expanding the vaccine availability to those 18 and older living in specific hot spot area codes including: N8X, N8Y, N9A, N9B, N9C, N8H, and N9Y.

“We recognize that provincially those in hot spots are having real issues and we are happy to move along and we did ramp up very quickly on the weekend to get the website updated, our booking system updated and the media release out to inform people,” WECHU CEO Theresa Marentette says.

Residents in those area codes will be able to book a COVID-19 vaccine starting Thursday at the mass vaccination sites at Windsor Hall, the Moy Clinic at 1407 Ottawa Street, or the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre in Leamington.

“These sites are right in hot spot areas, so we’re very fortunate and we’ll hopefully be able to continue immunizing those that haven’t been immunized yet,” Marentette says.

Hot spot locations will be receiving about 50 per cent of the region’s vaccine supply which is about 11,000 doses.

Those in the first group of frontline essential workers who cannot work from home will also be able to book their vaccine appointment starting Thursday.

In addition, adults 50 years of age and older, born in 1971 or earlier are now eligible to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine at any of the region’s targeted vaccination clinics.

The targeted clinics include:

WFCU in Windsor

St. Clair College Sportsplex in Windsor

Windsor Hall Downtown Windsor

1407 Moy Clinic

Libro Centre in Amherstburg

Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre in Leamington

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says Windsor-Essex is receiving the largest supply of vaccine to date in the region which has allowed the health unit to open up to other priority groups and drop the age band.

“With additional doses of vaccine coming to our region, our goal is to offer vaccine to everyone in our region to prevent COVID-19 transmission and save lives,” he says.

Ahmed says there are about 31,000 residents in the 50-55 age group eligible for the vaccine with about 37 per cent already vaccinated.

“As soon as we get to a comfort zone where we feel that we have vaccinated or provided a good coverage to that age group, we will continue drop the age band further to ensure that we utilize the vaccine as quickly as possible to the eligible population,” he says.

For those in need of transportation to their appointments, Vets Cab in Windsor, Sun Parlour in Leamington or Checker Cab for residents in need of wheel chair accessibility is available free of charge.

Transit Windsor is also offering free rides to those going to and from a vaccination site.

There are several other groups eligible for booking through the WECHU website or local pharmacies.