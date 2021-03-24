WINDSOR, ONT. -- As part of its Phase 2 vaccination rollout, the Ontario government is prioritizing vaccine distribution to 10 “hot spots” — including Windsor-Essex.

Contained in their 34-page plan released late Tuesday, the government has designated 10 health units as “hot spots.”

Here’s the list:

Durham Region Health Department

Halton Region Public Health

City of Hamilton Public Health Services

Niagara Region Public Health

Ottawa Public Health

Peel Public Health

Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit

Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services

Wellington-Dufferin Guelph Public Health

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit

York Region Public Health

Toronto Public Health

Southwestern Public Health

The province says 20 per cent of Ontario’s community-based deaths have occurred in these 10 regions.

As a result, the province says Windsor-Essex will receive additional doses, up to 920,000.

This hot spot priority could mean people age 50 and up, could get their vaccines sooner here than in other parts of the province.

In the plan, the Ontario government says vaccination in the hot spot areas should begin with the oldest residents until reaching those aged 50.

The province says due to “biological, social, economic and structural factors” certain communities have faced an increased occurrence of COVID-19 and a higher risk of death and of severe outcomes at younger ages as well as the ongoing high transmission of the virus.

Hot spot areas will be identified by provincial data supported by local public health units.

The province says at the COVID-19 situation in Ontario evolves, communities experiencing ongoing surges may be identified as hot spot areas.