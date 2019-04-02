Health unit and nurses reach tentative deal
Striking nurses employed by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit walk the picket line on March 13, 2019. (Angelo Aversa / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, April 2, 2019 10:01AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 2, 2019 10:10AM EDT
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit and its striking nurses have reached a tentative agreement.
The union shared the news on social media Monday night.
All pickets planned for Tuesday are canceled.
Over 80 nurse practitioners, public health nurses and registered practical nurses have been on strike since March 8.
The union listed wages as one of the key concerns.
The ratification details have not yet been announced.