WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Health of Lake Erie and Detroit River to be improved via federal funding

    February 15, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) February 15, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Money from the federal government will assist the Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) in improving the health of Lake Erie and the Detroit River.

    The funding was announced by Member of Parliament Terry Duguid, who is the parliamentary secretary to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and special advisor for water, and Member of Parliament for Windsor-Tecumseh, Irek Kusmierczyk.

    “This generous funding from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Changes’ Great Lakes Fresh Water Ecosystem Initiative will have a profound impact on the well-being of our local watershed region,” said Jim Morrison, ERCA chair.

    Two habitat projects will be carried out in the Detroit River area of concern. A former wetland south of Fighting Island will be restored with the construction of offshore rock berms, according to a news release. This will improve nesting wetland for birds and fish, while slowing erosion of the land.

    The dyke that protects the River Canard wetlands will be rehabilitated to protect habitats for fish and wildlife.

    “These two important projects will enable the habitat Beneficial Use Impairment of the Detroit River to be removed, bringing it one step closer to being delisted as an area of concern,” Morrison said.

    Over in Leamington, the degraded protective barrier beach at the Hillman Marsh will be restored. The barrier will be built to withstand future prolonged lake level extremes and storm events. This will help get rid of excess waves and protect the marsh, allowing for vegetation planting.

    $15 million will be going into the projects over the next four years.

    “Without this significant investment from the Government of Canada, these major projects would not be able to proceed,” Morrison added.

    “With increasingly violent storm events, erosion and other issues related to our rapidly changing climate, the importance of expediently implementing these protective and restorative measures cannot be overstated.”

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    There may be less chocolate at the door this Halloween

    If you’re heading out trick or treating this Halloween, you may end up with more chips, gummies, licorice, and other goodies – rather than chocolate. Cocoa prices have spiked, and that could be playing a trick with what your kids come home with and what you give out on Halloween night.

    Dog spotted hanging out on top of ancient pyramid in Egypt

    While flying over Egypt’s famous Great Pyramids at sunrise earlier this week, US paraglider Marshall Mosher and fellow paragliders spotted the unexpected sight of a stray hound also taking in views around the summit of one of the ancient wonders.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News