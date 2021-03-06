WINDSOR, ONT -- Health and safety inspectors were in Windsor-Essex region for a COVID-19 enforcement blitz, this time, focusing on small businesses.

Inspectors were touring the Windsor-Essex region to check for COVID-19 compliance among small business owners and their employees on Saturday.

This is part of the province's two-stage workplace inspections centered on those businesses that were closed during the lockdown.

It focuses on providing education and guidance for re-opening at first, followed by more enforcement-oriented visits.

Earlier this week, Ontario also announced it is bolstering it's enforcement team by hiring 100 additional health and safety inspectors.

They started learning the ropes earlier this week and should be deployed by early July.

Officials wouldn't comment on how many officers were in the Windsor-Essex region or how many businesses they visited.

In the meantime, businesses looking to get up to speed on the COVID-19 guidelines for workplaces or have questions can call the Province's toll free information line at 1-888-444-3659.