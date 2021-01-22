WINDSOR, ONT. -- Minister of Labour Monte McNaughton is deploying provincial officers to the Windsor-Essex region as they enter week two of their compliance blitz.

With a high number of COVID-19 cases in the area McNaughton says the goal is to ensure the health and safety of essential workplaces.

“I have no time for excuses when it comes to businesses not knowing what the protocols are at this point in the pandemic,” McNaughton said.

The first big box blitz last weekend in the Toronto and Hamilton area saw 50 inspectors visit 250 stores.

McNaughton says Inspectors came across 76 violations as only 69 per cent of big box stores in the GTA were compliant.

“About a dozen tickets were issued against big box stores and their corporations as well as some to managers, supervisors and to some customers,” he said.

McNaughton said major infractions included pre-screening, masking protocols and social distancing issues.

“There's fatigue out there but we need everybody to step up and be more vigilant today than at any point during this pandemic,” McNaughton said.

The city bylaw department acknowledges they will be out this weekend observing both business owners and customers.

Fines under the Reopening Ontario Act can range from $750 to $10,000 for individuals and $1,000 to $500,000 for businesses.