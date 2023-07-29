'He's looking down with love': Windsor, Ont. car enthusiast gets classic car funeral procession

A Windsor man who died earlier this week was laid to rest Saturday afternoon, but not before he was treated to quite the fitting procession for a car enthusiast.

George Fedak had many loves in his life: Jeannette, his wife of more than 60 years, as well as his children and grandchildren.

But he also really loved classic cars and last Sunday, he had one final show.

“He attended and he had pop and hamburger, which he loves. And he won the best original car at the Foglar,” said Gerry Jobin of the Misfits Car Club.

Fedak earned that trophy for his very rare 1963 Corvette Stingray coupe on July 23.

George Fedak with his restored 1963 split-window Corvette. (Courtesy: Lori Graham)“It’s the only year Corvette that has a split window, which is a ‘63 and it’s an absolutely beautiful car and that was his, that was his treasure,” recalled Jobin. “So when he pulled up to a car shows. We just be in awe of him.”

The very next day, Fedak passed away at the age of 86.

He was a licenced mechanic at Chrysler for 38 years. The long-time Windsor Spitfires fan also got a post-retirement dream job as an usher at the WFCU centre.

His final trophy Sunday was the icing on the cake for a life well-lived.

“He smiled every chance he got when he is around his car and you need to go up and ask him questions and he was eager all the time,” said Jobin.

George Fedak funeral handout. (Source: Windsor Chapel/Fedak Family)On Saturday, that same car community Fedak spent countless weekends with gave him a gear-head’s tribute.

Led by his Stingray Corvette, classic car after classic car peeled out of Windsor Chapel to join the funeral procession, giving one final slow roll send-off to their friend.

“We made sure to take care of the raindrops, all the guys from a club got together and we shammied it down for him,” said Jobin. “We know he's looking down with love, we know it.”