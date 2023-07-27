'From the get-go, it's in his blood': Classic car enthusiasts asked to join funeral procession

George Fedak with his restored 1963 split-window Corvette. (Courtesy: Lori Graham) George Fedak with his restored 1963 split-window Corvette. (Courtesy: Lori Graham)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver