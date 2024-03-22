He’s B-A-C-K: Spelling star Isaac Brogan returns for regional bee

While many Canadian kids channel their competitive spirit on the ice, 12-year-old Isaac Brogan has made a name for himself in the spelling bee circuit.

The Windsor tween swept the WFCU Credit Union Scripps Regional Spelling Bee last year to advance to the televised national competition in Washington, D.C.

There, he made it further than any Canadian competitor.

“It was amazing. I would do it again any day,” Brogan said.

And he just might.

This Sunday, Brogan will again compete in the regional bee alongside dozens of kids from across Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

The winner advances to the big show in the U.S. capital.

Despite having been in this position before, Brogan said he’s nervous — spending a little time each day preparing.

“Recently I made a new list of words I have a hard time with,” he said.

“And every night before bed, I try to get some studying in.”

Brogan stole hearts at last year's national show with his animated reactions to successful spells and broke hearts with his display of devastation upon elimination.

He said he knew as soon as they gave him the word “tenrec” he was in trouble.

“I was like, okay I’m toast,” said Brogan.

“There’s no hiding, I’m toast.”

Brogan’s animated reactions at the 2023 National Bee won him fans across North America. (Source: Scripps National Spelling Bee)

Though he didn’t go home empty-handed.

Those hearts he stole won him the “Spirit Award.”

“My dad says that’s more important than winning, and I guess he’s kind of right,” Brogan said.

Sunday’s regional bee will be held at 1 p.m. at the St. Clair Centre for the Arts.

It’s the sixth year WFCU Credit Union has sponsored a local iteration of the competition.

Beth Ann Prince, manager of community investment with WFCU Credit Union, said it’s worth watching — even if you don’t have a horse in the race.

“When I leave after these competitions, I’m inspired by these kids,” said Prince.

“We have a lot of sports teams in the community that are always on TV and being recognized for winning this championship and that championship. So it's nice for these spellers also to be recognized for their achievements.”

Brogan is looking forward to Sunday’s competition, despite the nerves.

He said he hopes his peers are looking forward to it, too.

“Even if you don't win, you still did a really good job of getting here,” he said.

“You're some of the brightest people in our city. And that's something to be proud of.”