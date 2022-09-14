Harrow man advances to Amazing Race Canada finale

Craig Ramsey of Harrow, Ont., and his partner Catherine have advanced to the finals of Amazing Race Canada.

For the first time in the history of the show, four teams – rather than the traditional three – are headed to the Season 8 finale next week.

Following a diving expedition, and a pool-hall face off, the teams rushed to CFB Meaford, where they were tasked with completing an obstacle course in military gear. As the racers progressed, a training officer barked out the seven values that a soldier needs: integrity, loyalty, courage, excellence, responsibility, honesty, and fairness.

Upon completion of the course, the racers were asked: “In order, what soldier values did you learn today?” Those who couldn’t get it right had to go through the course again.

Brendan and Connor arrived first on the mat, followed by Catherine and Craig, and Jesse and Marika. Franca and Nella were fourth. Beverley Cheng and Veronica Skye were eliminated after arriving fifth.

The finale airs Tuesday on CTV's main network.