Harrow high school redevelopment to include affordable housing

    Essex council has agreed to a 20 per cent affordable housing requirement as part of its redevelopment plans for the former Harrow high school.

    The town bought the building after the school was closed in 2016.

    In February, council voted to convert the property into new high-density housing — meaning the new development would have a minimum of 109 units.

    As of now, at least 22 of those are expected to be at affordable rates.

