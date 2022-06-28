Handmade incubator covers for babies in NICU donated to Windsor Regional Hospital

Babies in the Windsor Regional Hospital NICU will be sleeping warm and snug thanks to the Fogolar Furlan’s Women’s Association (FFWA).

The association’s sewing group handmade incubator covers to donate to the hospital’s family birthing unit.

“We are so grateful for this extremely generous donation to support our patients and assist our nursing staff to deliver outstanding care to newborns,” Devon Lanspeary, manager of the Family Birthing Centre, said in a news release.

“The incubator covers are invaluable and an essential resource in helping to keep premature babies warm.”

The Fogolar Furlan's Women's Association donated handmade incubator covers for the family birthing unit at Windsor Regional Hospital in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Courtesy: Windsor Regional Hospital) The sewing group meets regularly to make blankets, incubator covers, and bibs for cancer patients as well as knitting and crocheting blankets and hats for various groups in the community.

“Donating these items is one way we celebrate children and families in Windsor-Essex,” said FFWA president Diane Bortolin.

The FFWA regularly assists and donates to community funds and charitable causes.

“Since the Women’s Association inception in 1983, the members have focused on supporting women and families through donations to various charities across the city including Hotel-Dieu Healthcare, Welcome Centre Shelter for Women, Autism Ontario, Hiatus House, and Our Lady of Guadalupe Home to name a few," Bortolin said.

The women’s group is hosting a car show at the Fogolar Furlan at 1800 North Service Road East on Sunday, July 24 to benefit the Welcome Centre Shelter for Women and Families.

The Fogolar Furlan's Women's Association donated handmade incubator covers for the family birthing unit at Windsor Regional Hospital in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Courtesy: Windsor Regional Hospital)