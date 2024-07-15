WINDSOR
    • Handbags for Housing returns to Windsor

    A Girls Night Out in Handbag Heaven, 2019. (Source: dogooddivas.com) A Girls Night Out in Handbag Heaven, 2019. (Source: dogooddivas.com)
    The Do Good Divas have announced the return of the A Girls Night Out in Handbag Heaven: Handbags for Housing event.

    In collaboration with Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex, attendees can look forward to a variety of handbags up for grabs in a silent auction.

    It’s described as an “exciting evening filled with live music, a lovely meal, and the opportunity to bid on fabulous handbags”.

    All proceeds will go back to Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex.

    “Last year’s event was a tremendous success, marking our first in-person return since COVID,” said Gale Simko-Hatfield, founder and president of the Do Good Divas. “This year we anticipate even greater success following last year’s return.”

    In 2023, $20,000 was raised.

    “The support to build two more homes in Sandwich Town is crucial for the health and well-being of local families when safe, affordable housing availability is at an all time low,” said Simko-Hatfield.

    The event will take place on Oct. 24 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Giovanni Caboto Club, located at 2175 Parent Avenue, Windsor, Ont.

    Tickets are available on canadahelps.org or at Habitat ReStore at 51 Edinborough Street, Windsor, Ont.

