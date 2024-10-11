Halloween Map 2024: Spooky displays in Windsor-Essex

Many Windsor-Essex residents and businesses are getting into the Halloween spirit.

CTV Windsor has created an interactive map of the spooky displays in the region. Submit your display by emailing us at newsnow@bellmedia.ca. Please include the address and a picture of your decor.

Lost Souls Cemetery is collecting socks collecting one last year and is looking for someone to take over the sock donation for Street Help. So far, in the past three years, organizer John Bogart says he’s donated just over 5000 pairs from the display at 10310 Caledon Crt in Windsor.

Facebook group Windsor Ontario's Everything Halloween has a photo scavenger hunt all month, as well as a Ghost Hunt event Oct. 18-19 at participating haunts. Organizer Jen Green says there will be ghosts stories at each haunt when they fund the ghosts and scan their code. She says they are all family friendly.

MAP

Click on the icons for locations of Halloween decorations in your neighbourhood and across the region.

The map can be enlarged by clicking on the icon on the top right.