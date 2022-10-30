Halloween fun at the Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market

Animals, pickles, princesses and other fun creatures filled the Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market Saturday to get a head start on collecting treats.

Families had the chance to give their costumes a go and do some early trick or treating during the farmers’ market collecting candy from the local vendors.

Vendors and patrons took part in the festivities.

Families had an early start on trick or treating at the Downtown Windsor Farmers' Market in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

