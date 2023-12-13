Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex celebrates 83rd home
Just in time for the holidays, Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex (HFHWE) is celebrating its 83rd Home Dedication Ceremony on Wednesday.
It’s the third of three homes built on Ford Centre Drive in the past year.
The event at 1067 Henry Ford Centre Drive is for a solo parent and their children.
In a release, HFHWE officials said 8 homes had been built in Windsor’s Ford City neighbourhood since 2019, housing 25 children and their parents.
“Habitat’s model is unlike any other affordable housing option,” said Lindsay Lovecky, Board Chair, HFHWE.
“Partner families help build their own homes and purchase them through a mortgage with monthly payments geared to their income. This allows families to build equity for their future and helps reverse the cycle of poverty.” Lovecky added.
According to the release, Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex has also contributed to the neighbourhood by participating in many of the community’s events while also enhancing the Ford City Community Garden with a pavilion build and the rebuild of several garden beds.
A ribbon cutting takes place during the noon hour with several dignitaries expected, including Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, Ward 5 Councillor Ed Sleiman and the new homeowner.
