Gunshots fired in South Walkerville

Windsor police are investigating after multiple shots were fired in South Walkerville.

Officers responded to a call about gunshots in the 2500 block of Turner Road on Thursday around 1 a.m. The shots are believed to have been fired Jan. 17 at approximately 1:45 a.m. Once on scene, officers located a vehicle with multiple bullet holes as well as several shell casings. The vehicle was parked and unoccupied at the time of the shooting.

No physical injuries have been reported as a result of this incident.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit are asking residents in the area to check their video surveillance or dashcam footage for evidence or suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also submit tips anonymously to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.