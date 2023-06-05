Gucci glasses among items stolen in theft from vehicle

Windsor police are looking for the public’s help to identify a male suspect wanted in connection to a theft from a vehicle in West Windsor.

On May 16 around 2 a.m., police say the suspect broke into a vehicle in the 300 block of Detroit Avenue.

Case #: 23-50419

Windsor Police seek suspect in theft

The Windsor Police Service is seeking the public’s help to identify a male suspect wanted in connection to a theft in West Windsor. pic.twitter.com/a7fglgJZaZ — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) June 5, 2023

Police say once inside the vehicle, the suspect caused damage and stole several items, including a pair of prescription Gucci glasses.

If you can identify the suspect, please contact the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700. ext. 4350. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) online at www.catchcrooks.com.