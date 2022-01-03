Group protests outside Windsor Regional Hospital

Windsor, Ont. -

Protesters against what they call "medical tyranny" gathered Monday afternoon outside of Windsor Regional Hospital’s Met Campus.

The group, in support of the Canadian COVID Alliance, believes that the hospital has over-stepped patient's rights with respect to power of attorney and the right of an individual to refuse certain types treatments.

At issue is the drug Remdesivir, which has been used treat COVID-19 patients.

The group maintains that the drug is ineffective with potentially lethal side-effects.

The protesters want the public educate themselves about what they believe is the medical sector's absolute control over critical individual's rights and freedoms concerning healthcare choices.