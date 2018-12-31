

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP say they are looking for suspects after a group of masked men broke into an apartment on Tecumseh Road.

OPP responded to a break in at an apartment complex in the 12000 block of Tecumseh Road in Tecumseh on Dec. 27 around 12:30 a.m.

Police say a man and his son were asleep when a group of masked men forced entry into their apartment.

A confrontation took place and while defending themselves one of the victim's was sprayed in the face with a substance similar to pepper spray, according to police.

The suspects fled the residence and were seen getting into a light-coloured four-door sedan with tinted windows. The vehicle sped off eastbound on Tecumseh Road at a high rate of speed and was last seen turning south onto Lesperance Road.

The victims received minor injuries during the altercation and the investigation is ongoing.

The OPP Essex County major crime unit is asking anyone having information in relation to this crime to contact them immediately at 519-723-2491.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.