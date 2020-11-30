WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex will be temporarily closed based on advice from the Windsor-Essex County Heath Unit in response to the region moving to the “Red-Control” level in Ontario’s shutdown framework.

The closure took effect Monday morning, the same day Windsor-Essex moved into the red tier of COVID-19 restrictions.

“The Town of LaSalle is committed to ensuring the health and safety of our staff and patrons, and under the Red-Control level, there are limitations on recreation services including the number of patrons allowed into the building at one time,” said a news release from the town. “Out of an abundance of caution, the complex will be closed to all programs and services.”

LaSalle officials will be considering the options for activities at the Vollmer Complex in the coming days, and more information will be shared as decisions are made with respect to programs, rentals and memberships.

The Culture and Recreation Department continues to offer virtual programming. More information about virtual programs can be found on the Town’s website. at lasalle.ca/register