

CTV Windsor





The sound of engines will soon be heard across the Detroit River with the return of the Belle Isle Grand Prix.

Preparations have started for the popular event to be held June 1 to 3. It draws more than 100,000 people to the island over the course of the weekend.

However, not everyone supports the event.

A group of residents attended the media kick-off event on Tuesday and shared concerns about the noise and pollution from the race.

“Our beautiful public nature park is turned into a private racetrack for commercial use,” said Skip Davis, a member of the Belle Isle Concern, a community group formed two years ago to voice opposition to the Grand Prix.

Davis wants the organizers to find a new place for the race.

“It’s been a three month annoyance for people who use the park daily, who love to walk, bike,” said Davis. “People think it’s a weekend race. But it takes three months to set it up, run the race and then dismantle it.”

The chairman of the Grand Prix, Bud Denker, said they have made changes to address the concerns of residents, and they have no plans to move the race.

“We have looked at other options and there are not any that would accommodate our event,” said Denker. “We've done a lot of work to make a great race, and we hope it will continue in the future.”

Denker added the Grand Prix has contributed more than $13-million in improvements to Belle Isle park and the region since 2007, not to mention the economic spinoff.

“$58-million benefit to our city and region,” said Denker. “We are a sports city and we are proud to bring it back here.”

The residents group sent a letter to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources in September, asking for an independent study on the environmental impact of the Grand Prix. There has been no response.

When the DNR took over management of the island in 2014, it honoured the Grand Prix agreement with the City of Detroit. That deal is set to expire after this year's race.

Denker said they have already started discussions about a new agreement, and it will be something they deal with after this year's event.

The residents group is also planning a protest on May 26 at the entrance of the park.