Government announcement in Tecumseh moved due to protesters
A group of protesters caused a government announcement in Tecumseh to be moved indoors.
Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk was announcing funding to the County of Essex for continued support to the COVID-19 agri-worker isolation and recovery centre in Windsor.
The announcement started outside of the Tecumseh town hall but was moved indoors due to the protesters.
The group of protestors were upset about many things including COVID vaccines and mandates, the Justin Trudeau government, federal funding for the migrant centre, letting foreign workers come to Canada, the crisis in homelessness, staff shortages in health care, and the media.
The OPP was called and attended the protest but did not engage with the protestors.
Kusmierczyk attempted to continue with the announcement, even while the protesters were yelling “shame” throughout.
Kusmierczyk said $4.2 million will go to Essex County to continue to administer a safe voluntary isolation site for temporary foreign agri-workers in the Windsor-Essex region.
“As Essex continues to welcome thousands of incoming agricultural workers in the coming weeks and months, this critical federal funding will provide spaces for those who are unable to isolate safely in the community,” said Kusmierczyk.
He said the workers tend to live in close accommodations and work in congregate settings, which makes it difficult to isolate if required. The site was previously operated by the City of Windsor and is now being administered and operated by the County of Essex.
The Safe Voluntary Isolation Sites Program (SVISP) directly supports cities, municipalities, and health regions across Canada that are at risk of COVID-19 community transmission.
The news conference was concluded at the end of Kusmierczyk’s statement and moved into Tecumseh Town Hall for Essex County Warden Gary McNamara’s portion of the news conference and media questions.
“All Canadians have the right to protest peacefully and have their say and we want to protect that,” Kusmiercyzk said in the media scrum. “But we are also undeterred. Our job number one is to make sure that we’re protecting the health and safety of Canadians, all Canadians. And the measures we enacted during COVID did just that.”
- With files from CTV Windsor's Michelle Maluske
