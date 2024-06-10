Gordie Howe Bridge connection imminent

If you’ve recently driven or boated past the Gordie Howe International Bridge, you might think the two sides have finally connected – and you’re almost right.

On Monday, the construction team announced that temporary bracing pieces have been installed to hold the two sides of the bridge deck in alignment.

This is a significant step as they prepare to place the final slab, which will officially join the Canadian and U.S. sides of the structure.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge project team posted on X explaining that while it may appear the bridge deck is connected, a few more steps remain before it is complete.

CTV News contacted the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority to inquire about the exact date for this milestone.

Although a spokesperson did not provide a specific date, they outlined the remaining tasks necessary before the final connection can be made.

Scheduled to open in fall 2025, the Gordie Howe Bridge still requires extensive work, including the construction of customs areas on both sides, even after the deck is fully connected.

Stay tuned for updates as the project progresses towards its completion.

Progress on the construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge. (Source: The Gordie Howe International Bridge project)