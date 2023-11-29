WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Goodfellows paper drive raises more than $400K

    Korey Bremner with Windsor Fire and Rescue Services helping out with the Goodfellows paper drive on Wyandotte Street East in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Korey Bremner with Windsor Fire and Rescue Services helping out with the Goodfellows paper drive on Wyandotte Street East in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

    The Goodfellows surpassed its goal for this year’s paper drive.

    Volunteers hit the streets for three days last weekend.

    In total, the Goodfellows raised $403,000 — surpassing their goal of $375,000.

    The money collected goes toward holiday baskets and year round programs.

    According to organizers, the programs have seen a 43 per cent increase in demand since this time last year.

