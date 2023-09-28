Windsor

    • Goodbye to the Original Peace Fountain

    Peace fountain in Windsor, Ont. (Source:City of Windsor) Peace fountain in Windsor, Ont. (Source:City of Windsor)

    The Charles Brooks Memorial Peace Fountain is coming out of the water for the last time.

    City of Windsor officials say a new fountain is set to take its place in 2025.

    The popular fountain is located in the Detroit River alongside Coventry Gardens.The Peace Fountain is out of the water in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, May 23, 2019. (Angelo Aversa / CTV Windsor)

    Crews are out Thursday morning preparing for Friday’s removal of the old fountain that has provided a beautiful backdrop for memories and photos since 1978.

    “City council has approved creating and installing a new fountain that will emulate the original as a floating water fountain but with some additional excitement like lights and programming,” states a news release for the city.

    The original Charles Brooks Memorial Peace Fountain was named in honour of the union leader’s contributions to social progress and commitment to worker welfare. It was hailed as a major technical innovation, as it was the only international floating fountain in the world and had the ability to pump water 70 feet in the air.

