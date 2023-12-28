Golf pro Bob Panasik dies at 82

Legendary Canadian golfer and Windsor native Bob Panasik has died.

The two-time Canadian PGA champ was no stranger to local links, and set a record as the youngest player to play all for rounds in a PGA Tour event at 15 years old in 1957.

It was a record that stood until 2013.

Panasik was inducted into the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame in 2005.

He was 82 years old.