WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Golf pro Bob Panasik dies at 82

    Bob Panasik. (Source: TSN) Bob Panasik. (Source: TSN)

    Legendary Canadian golfer and Windsor native Bob Panasik has died.

    The two-time Canadian PGA champ was no stranger to local links, and set a record as the youngest player to play all for rounds in a PGA Tour event at 15 years old in 1957.

    It was a record that stood until 2013.

    Panasik was inducted into the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame in 2005.

    He was 82 years old.

