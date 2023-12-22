'Gives us hope': Wheatley community looks ahead to the future more than two years after explosion

For more than two years, a melted Subway sign was a reminder to business owners like Tracey Declerk of the explosion that shook the foundation of the town of Wheatley in August of 2021.

“Oh that was very discouraging,” said the owner of Briar Patch Studio, at the corner of Talbot Street and Erie. She was happy to see the sign taken away and the building knocked down this week.

“Gives us hope. It's positive and it's moving forward,” she said.

Susan Fulmer says it was a challenge to feel like the town was moving forward.

“You couldn't physically see progress,” said the founder of the Village Resource Centre. “Now we can actually see some progress. We don't know what that means. We don't know what else is gonna happen but we see something.”

Many feel the empty land now gives the town an opportunity to re-invent itself and perhaps modernize.

“Still be true to our roots,” Fulmer suggests. “Still be fishing village but take it up a notch. I don't know. I get excited when there's possibilities like that.”

Change however is inevitable. Wheatley Explosion. (Submitted by John Urban)

“This used to be a furniture store,” Kim Brissette pointed out as she helped sort goods for Christmas hampers at the Village Resource Centre.

“I just can't believe all the changes that happen so that's a change (the blast area) but it will change for the good. There will be something good that come from it. “

A shoe store is set to open in the New Year across the street from blast.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 324 is on the move and staying in the core.

“We're in the process of selling the building to Chatham-Kent and buy more property but it's all in the hands of the lawyers right now so we're at a standstll for a bit,” said branch president Richard Whittle who hopes to be in a new home in the next year. “I'm pretty sure that the town will start growing more and you'll have more faith in the uptown.”

Business owners would also like to see more progress on the northeast block of Talbot.

Sherry Soulliere has faith Wheatley is heading in the right direction now.

“I believe it'll all be good. Very optimistic. We're Wheatley Strong.”