Get your trivia on for Rotary Club of LaSalle Centennial

    The Rotary Club of LaSalle Centennial is inviting trivia extraordinaries to come out to its upcoming trivia night.

    Dinner is included for participants, consisting of a chicken and pasta buffet dinner and dessert trays. A cash bar will be available.

    It all takes place at the St. Nicholas Macedonian Orthodox Church Community Centre in LaSalle. Doors open at 6 p.m. on Nov. 15, dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. and trivia starts at 7 p.m.

    The top three teams will receive a cash prize, and three people will receive a door prize. Raffle tickets will also be available for various items.

    Tickets are $45 each or a table of eight can be filled for $350. Money raised will support local and international initiatives like water and sanitation projects in other countries, scholarships for graduating LaSalle high school students, Hope Baskets for LaSalle families in need and more.

    If you’re interested in attending, tickets can be bought here.

