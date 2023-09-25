General Motors selected as next Detroit 3 target company: Unifor
One day after thousands of workers voted to ratify a new collective agreement with the Ford Motor Company, Unifor has announced its new Detroit Three target company.
According to Unifor National President Lana Layne, General Motors (GM) has been selected as the next target company in the union’s negotiations with the Detroit Three automakers.
“We’ve got an incredibly strong pattern agreement at Ford that will serve us well over the coming years. Our job now is to negotiate that pattern in the form of a renewal collective agreement with General Motors and Stellantis,” said Payne. “General Motors will be our next target company. Starting tomorrow Unifor will be at the table with GM.”
The union’s negotiations with GM will cover approximately 4,300 workers at the St. Catharines Powertrain Plant, Oshawa Assembly Complex and Woodstock Parts Distribution Centre.
Similar to the bargaining between Unifor and Ford, Payne believes the union holds “a lot of negotiating leverage with GM” due the importance of the three southern Ontario facilities.
“Their Oshawa facility is working around-the-clock producing very lucrative pick-up trucks. The St. Catharines engine and transmission facility, like Ford’s powertrain operations, is a lynchpin for GM’s North American operations. Our Woodstock distribution centre is also a key element of the company’s parts network,” she explained.
Negotiations with GM are set to begin on Sept. 26.
“I don’t expect this to be an easy round of talks and I want to make sure our union is best positioned to move this pattern forward for the benefit of all members, active and retired,” Payne added.
UNIFOR AND FORD REACH DEAL
On Sunday, Unifor announced that 54 per cent of members – representing 5,600 Ford autoworkers across Canada – voted to ratify a new three year collective agreement.
The new deal includes healthcare and pension benefits, hourly wage increases, a signing bonus, and additional paid vacation days, among others.
Unifor called it the single largest negotiated general wage increase in Unifor and CAW history.
On Aug. 29, Unifor announced the Ford Motor Company in its current round of negotiations with Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.
Windsor Top Stories
-
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman trial, day 12: Jury hears from forensic identification officer
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Speaker's Nazi veteran invite 'profoundly embarrassing' Trudeau says, as Rota faces calls to resign
Tensions flared in the Commons on Monday over opposition calls for House Speaker Anthony Rota to resign after apologizing to Parliament for inviting, recognizing and leading the chamber in a standing ovation for a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
Poster advertising 'whites-only' children's playtime sparks outrage in B.C. community
Police have launched an investigation into a poster inviting "proud parents of European children" to participate in racially segregated playtime in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
Canadian air force investigating 'inappropriate and unapproved' call sign broadcast on U.K. flight
The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) is investigating an ‘inappropriate and unapproved’ call sign that was transmitted electronically from one of its aircraft on Monday.
Canada approves Ebola virus vaccine for adults exposed to the deadly disease
Canada has approved a vaccine to prevent Ebola in non-pregnant and otherwise healthy adults aged 18 and older.
We carry DNA from extinct cousins like Neanderthals. Science is now revealing their genetic legacy
Using the new and rapidly improving ability to piece together fragments of ancient DNA, scientists are finding that traits inherited from Neanderthals are still with us now, affecting our fertility, our immune systems, even how our bodies handled the COVID-19 virus.
Toronto woman hospitalized overseas with botulism
A Toronto woman has been hospitalized in France with a severe case of botulism after eating improperly preserved sardines at a Bordeaux wine bar.
Canada travel advisory to India updated to include protests, 'negative sentiments'
Canada has updated its travel advisory for India to include warnings about protests and 'negative sentiments' towards Canadians in light of a recent breakdown in Canada-India relations.
Canada's largest private sector union sets sights on GM for next round of auto talks
Canada's largest private sector union says it will turn to negotiations with General Motors after members voted to accept its labour agreement with Ford Motor Co. of Canada.
U.K. police open sexual offences investigation after allegations about Russell Brand
British police have opened a sex crimes investigation triggered by news reports about comedian Russell Brand.
Kitchener
-
New Indigenous centre in Kitchener vandalized
A new queer and Indigenous-led centre in Kitchener has been targeted by vandalism, less than two weeks before it's set to open to the public.
-
Credit cards stolen from Waterloo home while victim slept: Police
Waterloo regional police have released pictures of someone they’re trying to identify in connection to an overnight break-in in Waterloo.
-
Police looking for offender known to frequent Kitchener
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man know to frequent Kitchener, Barrie, Bracebridge and Sault Ste. Marie.
London
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'We are investigating': London, Ont. high school football team cancels opener after hazing incident
Staff and coaches at Sir Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School in London are investigating a 'hazing incident' involving the Rams senior football team. One night prior to the season opener, a concerned community member notified the school of something happening on the football field.
-
Attempted murder charge laid after man stabbed by stranger in east London, Ont.
A London man is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly stabbed a stranger in the city’s east end over the weekend.
-
Scarborough man arrested for human trafficking-related charged in London, Ont.
A Scarborough man is facing multiple human-trafficking related charged after he allegedly broke into the victim’s London home, prompting an investigation.
Barrie
-
Charges dropped against construction company in Barrie, Ont. crash that killed 6 young adults
Charges against the company accused of criminal negligence in connection with an August 2022 collision that claimed the lives of six young adults in Barrie have been dropped.
-
Highway 400 multi-vehicle fatal collision involving pedestrian under investigation south of Barrie
A section of Highway 400 south of Barrie was closed for several hours Monday morning following a multi-vehicle fatal collision involving a pedestrian.
-
5 people, including 2 children, injured in Innisfil collision
Several people, including two children, were hospitalized after a collision in Innisfil on Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant known to frequent these Ontario cities
A federal offender is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his statutory release.
-
Highway 11 partially reopened after two transports crash near North Bay
Highway 11 has partially reopened Monday afternoon after an early morning crash between two tractor-trailers near North Bay, police say.
-
9th person in northeastern Ontario dies in off-road vehicle crash
A senior from Calvin Township died in a crash involving an off-road vehicle on private property east of North Bay on Sept. 20, police say.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police lay charges after Halton police officers attacked in downtown Ottawa
Ottawa police have arrested and charged a man in connection with an attack in the ByWard Market that injured two Halton Regional Police officers.
-
Ottawa boy dies after multi-storey fall from high-rise apartment
A small memorial of stuffed animals and signs sits outside a Donald Street apartment building, where a three-year-old boy died after falling from the 18th floor on Sunday.
-
New Senators arena could cost $900M, Andlauer suggests
Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer says there is a desire to move the team to a new arena, but it will be costly and it has to make sense for everyone.
Toronto
-
Police identify stabbing victim found near Finch Station
Toronto police have now identified the 23-year-old man fatally stabbed near Finch Station Sunday.
-
Canadian air force investigating 'inappropriate and unapproved' call sign broadcast on U.K. flight
The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) is investigating an ‘inappropriate and unapproved’ call sign that was transmitted electronically from one of its aircraft on Monday.
-
Former Toronto area doctor found guilty on 16 counts of sexual assault
A former doctor from Richmond Hill, Ont. has been convicted of sexually assaulting more than a dozen of his patients over the course of nearly a decade at a clinic in York region.
Montreal
-
Three fishers die after boat sinks off Quebec coast, three others rescued
Quebec provincial police say three people are dead after a fishing boat sunk off the province's Lower North Shore early this morning.
-
RCMP demolish last structure at Quebec's Roxham Road migrant crossing
The last RCMP building is coming down at Roxham Road, which became an unofficial border crossing used by more than 100,000 migrants crossing into Canada from Upstate New York to apply for asylum since 2017.
-
Protesters call for speedy justice for family of wife, 2 kids killed in triple homicide
Dozens of protesters, including outreach workers, family and friends, gathered outside the Longueuil courthouse Monday morning to denounce the time it's taking for a man accused of killing two children and their mother to face justice.
Atlantic
-
Four in 10 child patients face unsafe spinal surgery wait times in Canada: report
Four out of ten child patients in Canada are facing unsafe spinal surgery wait times, which could cost the health-care system $44.6 million, according to a new report that was published Monday.
-
N.S. hospital administrative staff hold rallies across province for higher wages
Dozens of unionized health-care administrative staff rallied outside a Halifax hospital today in a push to get the province to negotiate a new contract.
-
RCMP investigate fatal crash in Plympton, N.S.
Digby RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle crash that took the life of one person in Plympton, N.S.
Winnipeg
-
Manitobans split on support for landfill search: poll
New polling data shows Manitobans are almost split equally on whether or not to search a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women.
-
Winnipeg crash leaves one dead, three injured
A single-car crash in Winnipeg on Sunday night has left one person dead and three others in the hospital
-
Manitoba Tories make community safety promises to start final week of campaigning
The Manitoba Progressive Conservatives have their sights on safety entering the final full week of campaigning ahead of the Oct. 3 provincial vote.
Calgary
-
Victim of violent abduction rescued by Calgary police, 3 adults and 1 teen charged
Calgary police have charged three men and one teen in connection to a violent abduction in the community of Acadia earlier this month.
-
'Unavailable or unaffordable': Banff looks to tackle housing crisis
The Town of Banff is hoping a new affordable housing strategy can make a dent in the community's housing crisis.
-
Regulator rules in favour of Trans Mountain route deviation
The Canada Energy Regulator has approved Trans Mountain Corp.'s application to modify the pipeline's route.
Edmonton
-
Alberta Opposition creates counter survey on province's 'unicorn' plan to quit CPP
Alberta's Opposition is launching its own survey on whether the province should leave the Canada Pension Plan, saying the government questionnaire is a "sham" and a "unicorn."
-
Oilers anticipate further evolution of Evan Bouchard as top-line, big-minutes defenceman
He's taken big steps already — 19 points in 12 playoff games by a defenceman last season is, shall we say, huge — but the Edmonton Oilers are looking for Evan Bouchard to rise to another level.
-
Alberta adds $12M to create 2,000 more trade apprenticeship spots
Alberta is adding an extra $12.4 million this year to create more apprenticeship seats to meet surging demand.
Vancouver
-
Poster advertising 'whites-only' children's playtime sparks outrage in B.C. community
Police have launched an investigation into a poster inviting "proud parents of European children" to participate in racially segregated playtime in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
-
Richmond shooting victim ID'd as 'Jackie' Giang Giang Tran
Homicide investigators have identified the man gunned down in Richmond, B.C., over the weekend as "Jackie" Giang Giang Tran.
-
B.C. records lowest number of toxic drug deaths in over a year in August
In August, the number of British Columbians who lost their lives to toxic drugs was the lowest since June 2022, according to the latest data from the BC Coroners service.