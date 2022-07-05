GECDSB's summer learning program back in-person

About 650 students are keeping up with their studies this summer through the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB)’s Summer Learning Program, which is back in person for the first time in two years.

Participating students headed back to the classroom Monday to take part in the three-week program which focuses on literacy and numeracy knowledge.

In addition, the GECDSB says the program helps to hone these skills, but the five-and-a-half-hour days also contain movement, mindfulness, character education and STEAM activities.

The program had been offered exclusively online for the last two years during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some virtual sessions have been maintained