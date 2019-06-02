

CTV Windsor





It’s game day for Toronto Raptors fans and downtown Windsor is expected to be buzzing Sunday night.

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association was involved in helping to create the Jurassic Park Windsor event at Charles Clarke Square.

It’s the first time the Raptors have been to the NBA championship.

The Raptors are leading the series versus the Golden State Warriors 1-0 and will play the second game in Toronto.

Scenes from the now-famous Jurassic Park in Toronto will be repeated on a smaller scale in Windsor.

Renaldo Agostino, a Jurassic Park Windsor organizer, says fans are going to enjoy the outdoor venue in the city that some are referring to as Jurassic Clarke.



"One, you want to be at the Raptors game. Two, you want to be at Jurassic Park in Toronto. But I guarantee you, three, it's Jurassic Park in Windsor for sure."

Brian Yeomans, head of the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association says the excitement around the Raptors first-ever finals appearance has proven to be a boost for many bars in the core.

"I promise you, tonight is going to be spectacular and there's going to be runoff to all the different restaurants and different bars. I've talk to some that are staying open a little later."

Agostino says there will be two screens for the party along with fireworks, CO2 jets and of course confetti.

Lawn chairs are permitted but no food and drink can be brought into the event with liquor and refreshment sales being provided.



Several cities across the country are also holding viewing events in outdoor spaces.

Access to live sports has gotten trickier in recent years as the number of millennials who subscribe to cable -- or even own TVs -- plummets.

Instead of watching the Raptors play the Warriors from the comfort of their homes, fans are flocking to bars and restaurants, or to Jurassic Park fan zones.

Admission to the Windsor event is free and game time is 8 p.m. The game will be aired on CTV Windsor.

With files from The Canadian Press.