Fans can cheer on the Toronto Raptors at an outdoor party in downtown Windsor.

Jurassic Park Windsor is planned at Charles Clark Square for Sunday’s Game 2 of the NBA finals.

Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment said Wednesday that several Canadian cities have been approved to set up free public viewing spaces where residents can congregate to watch Canada's sole NBA team face the Golden State Warriors.

The cities are creating their own versions of Jurassic Park, the official home to the Raptors fandom outside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

“We want to thank MLSE, Owners of the Raptors, for giving Windsor this great opportunity. We’ve had a great response from local partners to bring this event to life.” says organizer Renaldo Agostino in a news release.

The event is open to the public of all-ages and will be free of charge. Guests are welcome to bring along blankets and folding chairs.

Food concessions and a licensed bar will be available.

Organizers are suggesting that attendees make their way to Jurassic Park Windsor at 7 p.m. on Sunday They are also encouraging everyone to visit establishment in the downtown core as a lead-up to tip off at 8 p.m.

Organizers are strongly encouraging Windsor fans to put on their Raptors jerseys and cheer on the team surrounded by other Canadian – and maybe even American - fans.

“With Raptors tickets being the toughest ticket to find in North America, we're excited to have the second best option available in downtown Windsor as our region shows their Canadian pride when they cheer on the Raptors together” said Gordon Orr, CEO of Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island.

“We may be known as the only part of Canada South of America, but we can’t wait to see all of Windsor Essex cheering ‘We The North’ together at Charles J. Clark Square”.

MLSE also announced a partnership with movie theatre chain Cineplex, which will open 33 cinemas from Newfoundland to British Columbia for free screenings of the finals.

In Windsor, the SilverCity Windsor Cinemas will be showing the games. Game 2 is already sold out.

#DTWindsor the place to be on Sunday June 2. JURASSIC PARK WINDSOR (Charles Clark Square), 7-9PM @RenaldoAgostino #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/olsPzpEwfx — Downtown Windsor BIA (@DWBIA) May 31, 2019

With files from The Canadian Press.