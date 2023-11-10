Future of SafePoint remains uncertain

Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretzky told a gathering Friday morning she doesn't beg very often, but the issue of funding for the SafePoint consumption and treatment site warrants the ask.

“Please, we desperately need that funding here for SafePoint. For the sake of everybody in our community,” Gretzky pleaded with Michael Tibollo, associate minister of health and addictions, who was in town for the opening of the new Youth and Wellness Hub on Eugenie Street West.

“If the province doesn't step up and do its part, fulfill its own responsibility, there's a very real chance that Safe Point will close,” Gretzky warned.

Tibollo says the opening of consumption and treatment centres like SafePoint were put on hold following an incident last summer that saw a 44-year old mother of two struck and killed by a stray bullet near a site in Toronto.

“One of the things that is highlighted that we need to standardize the terms of how these organizations, how the consumption and treatment centres are operated,” said Tibollo.

However, Gretzky feels standardizing can happen with the doors open.

“There is absolutely no reason to put all of those applications on hold while you're investigating a situation in another jurisdiction,” she said.

The incident review in ongoing.

“I don't have a specific date but I'm obviously very anxious to hear what the outcome's gonna be,” said Tibollo.

Gretzky feels that is unacceptable.

“There are incidents that we see happen on the TTC in Toronto on a daily basis. Unfortunate things happen on the TTC. They don't shut down the whole transit system while they're investigating,” Gretzky pointed out.

Tibollo says there were options to deal with the situation but the path of asking for a review was chosen.

“There's always options but this is the process that was selected for fear of that situation repeating itself somewhere else,” he said.

Gretzky says SafePoint was proving to be a community asset and the wait is now hurting the community.

“To shut it down. Not fund it and to potentially have to have it shut down. Those are lives that are at risk of dying by overdose or ending up on the streets living homeless,” Gretzky said.

Chair of the Windsor Essex County Health Unit board, Fabio Costante, tells CTV News there are options being considered at the moment in light of the ministry not providing a timeline for the review. If Safe Point doesn't get funded the Health Unit will be forced to deal with their lease, which ends in April of 2025.

The health unit board meets to discuss its budget Monday, Nov. 20.