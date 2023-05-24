Funeral arrangements set for three victims of fatal Wallaceburg crash

Shae-lynn Bachus, 23, and Matt Cousins, 24, and Victoria Baertsoen (Source: Cavanagh Funeral Home) Shae-lynn Bachus, 23, and Matt Cousins, 24, and Victoria Baertsoen (Source: Cavanagh Funeral Home)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver