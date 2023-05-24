Funeral arrangements set for three victims of fatal Wallaceburg crash
The three victims of a fatal collision in Wallaceburg over the long weekend will be laid to rest on Friday.
Funeral arrangements have been announced for Shae-Lynn Bachus, 23, and Matt Cousins, 24.
Family and friends of Bachus, referred to as “Sugar Shae” in her obituary, are invited to a visitation Thursday at the Haycock-Cavanagh Funeral Home, 409 Nelson Street in Wallaceburg from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. She will be laid to rest at Riverview Cemetery during a private service on Friday.
She leaves behind her parents, grandparents, sister, many family members and friends as well as her partner and their two “fur babies.”
“Shae-Lynn was a shining star who will be remembered brightly by her many other aunts, uncles, co-workers as well as her many dear friends,” the obituary said.
Funeral arrangements for Cousins will also be held on Friday at the Reception Centre on Friday at 3 p.m. Friends and family are invited for visitation at the Cavanagh Reception Centre, 416 Nelson Street, on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.
Cousins will forever be remembered by his parents, grandparents, sister, nephews and many friends and family members.
“Matt was an avid sports enthusiast who enjoyed Hockey, Golf and especially playing for the Red Devil Lacrosse Team,” his obituary said.
Family and friends of 24-year-old Victoria Baertsoen are invited for visitation at the Haycock-Cavanagh Funeral Home, in Wallaceburg, from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. The funeral mass will be held at Our Lady Help of Christians Church on Saturday, May 27 at 11 a.m.
Baertsoen is described as a "ray of sunshine" in her obituary. She leaves behind her parents, sister, grandparents, aunts and uncles and many cherished friends and cousins as well as her cat Koda.
"Victoria lived a short but noble life of service, caring for children and the elderly across the community with empathy, kindness and love.," her obituary states. "She was known to have a smile that could light up every room, a contagious laugh and the biggest heart you could ever imagine."
She was a teacher for the St. Clair Catholic District School Board and employee at Sombra Township Childcare and recently worked at Oaks Retirement Village, "where she was adored by the residents and their families."
Chatham-Kent Police responded to a collision between on Sunday around 9:55 p.m. between a semi-tanker truck and car on McNaughton Avenue at Wallace Street. Three victims, all in their 20s, died as a result of the crash.
A GoFundMe Page has since been created to support the grieving families.
Members of the tight-knit Wallaceburg town say the community is feeling the impact of he three young lives lost.
Flags will be flown at half-mast in honour of these young lives at the Wallaceburg Municipal Centre from Tuesday, May 23 throughout the weekend.
On Monday, May 29 there will be a moment of silence at the Chatham-Kent council meeting on to recognize the lives of the young victims.
The Traffic Management Unit has taken over the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Josh Flikweert at joshuaf@chatham-kent.ca or 519-359-9204.
