Funeral arrangements released for Walsh family found dead in Harrow

The funeral arrangements for a family found dead in a home in Harrow have been released.

Visitations for Carly Walsh and her two children, Madison and Hunter, will take place on Monday, July 1 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and again at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. A service will follow on Tuesday, July 2 at Families First Funeral Home in South Windsor, beginning at 11 a.m.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the deaths are still under investigation.

Carly’s greatest joy in life was becoming a mother, according to an obituary. It said she was ever present in their lives, getting involved within their school communities and sharing a love for the outdoors.