Funeral arrangements announced for Windsor firefighter

Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Windsor firefighter who was killed in a crash last week.

A memorial for Jamie Tesolin is planned for Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., and visiting will continue on Friday at 1 p.m. until the memorial service at 2 p.m. at Families First on Dougall Avenue.

Tesolin, 59, died after a single-vehicle collision in the 2400 block of Front Road in Amherstburg on Friday, June 16.

“Jamie was an entrepreneur and undertook many different jobs culminating in his most prized role as a Windsor firefighter,” said his obituary. “In addition, through the years Jamie coached numerous baseball teams most recently, Chucks Roadhouse team. He was also a long time referee of women’s and men’s hockey as well as a recreational player. Jamie championed many charity causes throughout his life, especially Goodfellows.”

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Ontario Heart and Stroke Foundation.