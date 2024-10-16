Another attempt to merge local hockey associations in Windsor and LaSalle

Minor hockey associations in Windsor and LaSalle are making a second attempt to merge — for the start of the 2025-26 season.

The first vote in April failed with 53 per cent of the membership voting in favour, but the vote did not the meet required two-thirds majority to move forward.

A joint information session will be held on zoom Thursday evening and in-person voting will be held over the next two weekends At Adie Knox Community Centre, Capri Arena and Central Park Athletics.

If approved, an application would then need to be submitted to the Ontario Minor Hockey Association for final approval.