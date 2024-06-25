WINDSOR
Windsor

    • From number one overall draft pick to Stanley Cup champion

    Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad raises the NHL hockey Stanley Cup trophy after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the Final, Monday, June 24, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad raises the NHL hockey Stanley Cup trophy after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the Final, Monday, June 24, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Share

    The Florida Panthers are NHL champions for the first time in the team's history, and a Belle River native was among them.

    “This is the best moment of my life so far,” veteran Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad said. “Nothing tops it.”

    Ekblad, drafted number one overall by Florida in 2014, put up a goal and six assists in the post season.

    In Game 7, he had the second more overall ice time with 24 shifts, averaging 57 seconds each for a total on ice time of 23:04 — behind only Gustav Forsline who spent 23:45 on the ice.

