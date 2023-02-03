Frigid temperatures in Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex has once again escaped the warnings and snow that is blanketing the rest of southern Ontario.

Sunshine is expected Friday in the region but it will be cold with a daytime high of – 10 C. The average high for this time of year is -0.7 C.

Wind chill values will also have a major impact on the weather, forecast to be -25 C in the morning and again overnight.

Friday: Mainly sunny. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 10. Wind chill minus 25 this morning and minus 18 this afternoon.

Friday Night: Clear. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 18. Wind chill minus 19 this evening and minus 25 overnight.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of flurries early in the morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h in the morning. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 24 in the morning and minus 7 in the afternoon.

Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 2.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 5.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.