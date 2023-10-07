'Friendsgiving' dinner planned by 2SLGBTQIA+ community

Some members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community won’t be having a traditional family Thanksgiving, but there’s another option to celebrate the holiday.

WE Pride President Wendi Nicholson is helping organize a “Friendsgiving” so that everyone feels accepted and nobody eats alone. Something that could possibly save a life.

“Holidays are the highest rate for suicides,” says Nicholson. “So we came together and got this going so people can come out and have a nice meal, have get together with people and not alone on the holiday.”

The event is free for everyone, but participants can RSVP to reserve one of the 150 plates.

“Anyone is welcome, if you’re alone come in,” says Nicholson.

In addition to the warm meal, WE Pridefest, Trans Wellness Ontario, Positive Pathways, PFLAG, and GreenShield Pride Employee Resource Group will be on-site to provide support and resources to those in need.

“If we can prevent somebody from taking their own life by just showing them that they're supported and loved and cared for in a community and provide resources where they can go and get more help,” says chef Shaun Gereghty.

Gereghty has been busy planning the menu to make sure nobody leaves hungry.

“Turkey provided by just Jeff's. We reached out to them last week and they were happy to accommodate. Potatoes, stuffing, carrots, squash pumpkin pie, cranberry sauce, apple crumble,”he says.

The first annual Friendsgiving in Windsor takes place Monday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at The Barbershop Bar.

“This is the first and hopefully the first of many,” says Nicholson.