Friends of a Thamesville man are asking for help after a New Year’s stabbing downtown Windsor.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Dillon Liberty.

Officers responded to a business in the 500 block of Ouellette Avenue for a report of a stabbing on Tuesday around 12:15 a.m.

Liberty’s friends posted “he is in stable condition after having his spleen removed, as well as punctures in his diaphragm and lung. He is currently still in the hospital fighting every day to get back to normal.”

The fundraiser is intended to help Liberty with “wages lost due to this unforeseen circumstance as well as any treatment or therapy he will need after the hospital.”

It is also for the Liberty family members who have travelled to and from Windsor several times while he is in hospital.

A 20-year-old Windsor man, Branden McCraney, has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a dangerous weapon.