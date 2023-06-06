Free LaSalle Transit rides for Strawberry Festival weekend

LaSalle’s Strawberry Festival gets underway this weekend and you'll be able to ride LaSalle transit for free.

From Thursday to Saturday, the bus service has been enhanced with extended hours to match those of the festival.

Buses will run during festival hours on Thursday, Friday and Saturday with final pick-ups at the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex just after the festival closes.

Schedules will be posted on the LaSalle Transit page on the town’s website.

One free shuttle bus will also run on Friday night to bring patrons to and from the festival for the fireworks.