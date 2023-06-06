Free LaSalle Transit rides for Strawberry Festival weekend

(Source: Town of LaSalle) (Source: Town of LaSalle)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine dam collapse triggers emergency, Moscow and Kyiv trade blame

The wall of a major dam in a part of southern Ukraine that Moscow controls collapsed Tuesday, triggering floods, endangering Europe's largest nuclear power plant and threatening drinking water supplies as both sides in the war rushed to evacuate residents and blamed each other for the emergency.

5 things to know for Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Officials warn 2023 is on track to be the worst fire season ever seen in Canada, smoke and haze makes air quality poor across the country, and the federal prison service is reconsidering its decision to move Paul Bernardo to a medium-security jail.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver