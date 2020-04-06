WINDSOR, ONT. -- City of Windsor officials say free child care is available for qualifying emergency support workers.

The Ontario government has approved and is funding Windsor’s Children's Services Department’s Emergency Child Care Plan.

The emergency child care is being provided to support residents that may work in the healthcare sector and other frontline workers, including doctors, nurses, paramedics, firefighters, police and correctional officers.

Licensed child care has been approved at a limited number of locations throughout Windsor-Essex County.

Child care is being provided free of charge to those identified on the Province’s List of Workers Eligible for emergency child care.

Applications must be made directly through the City of Windsor, Children's Services Department to ensure eligibility requirements are met. Do not contact the Child Care Centres directly.

· Emergency Child Care Application & Consent Form

Below is a listing of the Licensed Child Care Centres that have been approved as part of the Emergency Child Care Plan for Windsor-Essex County:

1. Olivia DiMaio Inc. located at 430 Advance Boulevard, Lakeshore

2. Olivia DiMaio Inc. located at 1700 Sprucewood Avenue, LaSalle

3. The Children’s House Montessori (Brightpath) located at 2611 Labelle Street, Windsor

4. The School House Academy located at 3450 Ypres Avenue, Windsor

As well, there are Licensed Home Child Care Agencies that are currently open and have space available:

1. Wee Watch (LaSalle Day Care Services Inc.) 519-776-9797

2. Great Beginnings Home Child Care Program 519-984-8928

3. Windsor East Daycare Services Inc. (Wee Watch) 226-526-4474