City of Windsor officials say there are child care options available to assist emergency support workers who are currently working.

There are licensed home child care agencies that are currently open and have space available, and they are taking registrations for child care across Windsor-Essex:

1. Wee Watch: 519-776-9797

2. Great Beginnings: 519-984-8928

3. Windsor East: 226-526-4474

City officials say they want to be prepared if the provincial government approves plans to exempt a limited number of licensed childcare centres from an earlier order forcing their closure.

The city is polling emergency support workers that may work in the healthcare sector and other frontline workers, including doctors, nurses, paramedics, firefighters, police and correctional officers to gauge child care needs across Windsor-Essex.

The needs addressed in this survey will be collected to identify if any emergency childcare centres are needed in our community, as is being done in each area of the province.

Should emergency childcare centres be approved to open, a list of locations will be made available on www.citywindsor.ca.