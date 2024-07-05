Single-vehicle collision leads to charges

One person has been charged following a single-vehicle collision investigation.

On Wednesday evening, emergency services in Chatham-Kent responded to the incident on the eastbound Highway 401 east of Victoria Road.

According to Elgin OPP, Chatham Detachment, the lone driver did not want to be assessed on-scene and no serious injuries were reported.

An officer on scene saw signs of impairment from the driver and a Drug Recognition Evaluation was given.

A 52-year-old Sarnia man is now facing charges for operation while impaired blood drug concentration and careless driving.

The OPP reminds all drivers to not consume alcohol or drugs and drive. If you see an impaired driver on the roads, report it to 911.