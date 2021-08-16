WINDSOR, ONT. -- Toronto-based K2 Group announced Monday plans to open five IHOP restaurants across Ontario, including Windsor.

"We are pleased to push forward with our international expansion plans," says Tony Moralejo, President of Dine Brands International. "We are optimistic that the market is well-positioned to get back to its pre-pandemic growth momentum as we bring jobs, as well as our local and hand-made to order menu items to our Canadian neighbors."

Kailash Kasal, President of K2 Group, entered the non-traditional restaurant franchisee deal with California-based Dine Brands International, a full-service dining company franchising IHOP and Applebee's restaurants in Canada. The agreement calls for a minimum of five IHOP restaurant openings over the next five years in Belleville, Hamilton, Waterloo, London and Windsor, Ontario.

The first restaurant is scheduled to open at the 10 Acre Truck Stop, a landmark location in Belleville, Ontario, at the beginning of 2022. The $2 million investment in that restaurant employ over 60 staff and seat up to 184 guests.

"Having a superb restaurant offering at the 10 Acre Truck Stop is crucial to ensuring our truckers and local customers have a place to come and gather," says Kailash Kasal. "With more than 25 years in the hospitality business, we're confident that we will thrive as we work to meet our guests where they are by providing an all-round exceptional experience and, of course, the world's most famous pancakes."

Details about the opening of Windsor’s locations has not yet been announced.