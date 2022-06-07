Four Windsor streets make CAA's top five worst roads in the South West region

Windsor had a monopoly on the worst roads in Southwestern Ontario in 2022 with city streets taking four of the top five spots, according to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA).

CAA released the results of its worst roads of the year on Tuesday. While Windsor-Essex managed to stay out of Ontario’s Top 10, city roads took up most of the regional list.

The South West region includes Chatham-Kent, Essex County and Lambton County.

While the top spot went to Plank Road in Sarnia, Windsor streets fleshed out the list with Lauzon Parkway at number two, University Avenue West at three, Tecumseh Road East at four and College Avenue at five.

Each year, CAA calls on Ontario drivers, cyclists, transit riders and pedestrians to vote in the CAA Worst Roads campaign to share which streets need improvement.

Potholes, congestion, poor road signs and other safety concerns are considered.

Here is the CAA’s list of Ontario's Top 10 Worst Roads in 2022:

1. Barton Street East, Hamilton

2. Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto

3. Barker Street, Prince Edward County

4. County Road 49, Prince Edward County

5. Carling Avenue, Ottawa

6. Eglinton Avenue East, Toronto

7. Lake Shore Boulevard East, Toronto

8. Finch Avenue West, Toronto

9. Bronson Avenue, Ottawa

10. Queen Street, Kingston